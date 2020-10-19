Breaking News

Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Celebrity News
Sammi Turano

Actor Jeff Bridges announced today that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, TVGrapevine has learned. The Big Lebowski alum shared the news on social media and said that he will be starting treatment.

Statement from FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP regarding Jeff Bridges’ announcement that he has Lymphoma:

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support.  We wish him a safe and full recovery.  And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’  Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

TVGrapevine sends thoughts and prayers to him during this time.

 

