Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Actor Jeff Bridges announced today that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, TVGrapevine has learned. The Big Lebowski alum shared the news on social media and said that he will be starting treatment.
As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. Vote.org Love, Jeff
“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”
