It’s about time! Music fans around the world cheered today when The Voice judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement. The couple have been together for several years and tabloids have often speculated on when they would make the big announcement.

The news was confirmed on the No Doubt frontwoman’s official Instagram earlier today. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram @blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook