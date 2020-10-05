Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/5/2020: Top 13

Tonight is the fourth week of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Thirteen couples will dance for a chance to stay in the competition, with one being sent home at the end of the night. Tyra Banks hosts, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.

Celebrity: Nelly

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning rapper

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Song: All I Do Is Win by DJ Khalid

Dance: Paso Doble

Sammi: He seems really frustrated this week and worries that this may not be his breakout dance everyone wants. It is hard to focus on it due to the strobe lights, but wow, from what I did see, it was incredible. He got the technique and spirit to make it a breakout after all.

Derek: He loved it, but wanted more shape.

Bruno: He has the power, just refine it a bit.

Carrie Ann: This is what she was looking for!

Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30

Celebrity: Chrishell Stause

Claim to Fame: Soap and Selling Sunset star

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Song: Adore You by Harry Styles

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: She talks about freezing her eggs and her dream about being a mom. This dance really shows her improvement. Her posture and lines are much better and you can tell she is really putting her all into the dance.

Bruno: Almost too hot to trot. She almost lost her footwork, but covered it well.

Carrie Ann: She is very aware of what she is doing and has potential.

Derek: He can tell she is more confident and comfortable. He wants her to work on her arms, but thinks this is her best dance.

Scores: 7-8-7=22 out of 30

Celebrity: Monica Aldama

Claim to Fame: Cheer coach

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Song: Party in the USA by Miley Cyrus

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: The lights and camera work made it hard to concentrate, but from what I was able to see, it was a wonderful dance. She seems to be taking the constructive criticism to heart and using it to improve her dances. She also isn’t afraid to talk to Val about what she needs as well, making their partnership that much better.

Carrie Ann: She respects them and loves how in control they are.

Derek: It was a proper samba and their best dance.

Bruno: He wants to join in the party of this pure samba.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Celebrity: Anne Heche

Claim to Fame: Award winning actress

Pro: Keo Motsepe

Song: Rise by Katy Perry

Dance: Paso Doble

Sammi: She talks about her experience about falling in love with Ellen DeGeneres and how it cost her her career for ten years. She is an amazing, brave, inspirational woman for standing her ground and for what she believed in and the woman she loved. The dance was incredible and beautiful. It felt a bit short, but overall, it was her best dance so far.

Derek: She found a beautiful rainbow after a storm.

Bruno: He admires her for what she did and calls her a multi-colored warrior.

Carrie Ann: She thinks everyone is rooting for her.

Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30

Celebrity: Nev Schulman

Claim to Fame: Catfish Host

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Song: Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion

Dance: Rumba

Sammi: I had no idea that he met his wife via Instagram. It is ironic because he does a show about people getting catfished during online dating. The dance is elegant, sensual and dreamy. His frame is amazing, as are his lines. Beautiful.

Bruno: It was like a romantic dream.

Carrie Ann: He is one to watch out for now.

Derek: He loved it even though it was quick.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Celebrity: Justina Machado

Claim to Fame: One Day at a Time star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Song: Que Viva La Vida” by Wisin

Dance:Salsa

Sammi: She talks about how her grandmother brought her family to America and how hard she worked living the American dream.

This is by far her best dance to date. She has the spirit, the moves, the attitude….everything to make it a wonderful, stand out samba. It is up there for one of the best dances of the night.

Carrie Ann: It felt as if we were at her house.

Derek: She brought it all this week!

Bruno: Fabulous!

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/ette star

Pro: Artem Chigvinstev

Song: Beautiful Crazy by Luke Combs

Dance: Viennese waltz

Sammi: The story of how she met Jason is so sweet, as is the fact that he called his mother afterward to say he met the woman he is going to marry.

The dance was beautiful and her lines, posture and rise and falls were on point. It would be a perfect song and dance for her wedding.

Derek: It was beautiful and he wants to see what she does next.

Bruno: He loved it and can’t wait to see her do Latin.

Carrie Ann: She is an excellent dancer and it was a beautiful dance.

Scores: 9-8-8=25 out of 30

Celebrity: Johnny Weir

Claim to Fame: Olympic figure skater

Pro: Britt Stewart

Song: Crocodile Rock by Elton John

Dance: Jive

Sammi: I love how much he loves his mommy. This was his best dance and he really found his confidence and technique this week. He and Britt are also developing a decent chemistry, making them a contender to win!

Bruno: He points out where to improve the flicks and kicks, but otherwise enjoyed it.

Carrie Ann: She also enjoyed it.

Derek: He loved it.

Scores: 8-8-8 =24 out of 30

Celebrity: Jeannie Mai

Claim to Fame: The Talk/Holey Moley host

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Song: Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes

Dance: Tango

Sammi: That was awesome. She really is putting her all into her dances. I feel so bad she slipped at the end because she was doing so well and was really nailing the technique.

The betting pool her mom began is also funny.

Carrie Ann:She did awesome despite the small slip up.

Derek: He loved it as well.

Bruno: She was a bad, bad girl. Keep up the good work.

Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30

Celebrity: Vernon Davis

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Peta Murgatroyd

Song: Let’s Stay Together by Al Green

Dance: Rumba

Sammi: That call and dedication to his grandma was so sweet. The dance is beautiful and emotional. Not only do

Derek: This brought him so much joy because of the story and his moves.

Bruno: He likes the hips, but work on the lines.

Carrie Ann: She loved the hips and momentum.

Scores: 8-7-7=22 out of 30

Celebrity: Jesse Metcalfe

Claim to Fame: Soap and movie star

Pro: Sharna Burgess

Song: Smooth by Santana

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: This song reminds me of high school. The dance seemed to go by very quickly, but from what I saw, it seemed as if he got the moves down pat. I wish we had more, but at least we got to see his dedication through the dance.

Bruno: Use the hips and really go for it.

Carrie Ann: He needs to let go more and stop looking at Sharna’s feet.

Derek: Work on the timing, but much better this week.

Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30

Celebrity: Skai Jackson

Claim to Fame: Disney star

Pro: Alan Bersten

Song: Ordinary People by John Legend

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi:WOW. I cannot stop crying because it is dedicated to Cameron Boyce, her costar who died from a epileptic seizure last year. It was a perfect, beautiful tribute to her friend and someone she cared for so much.

Derek: This is his favorite dance.

Carrie Ann: She knows Cameron is watching her and it was pure perfection.

Bruno: It was regal.

Scores: 10-9-9=28 out of 30

Celebrity: AJ McLean

Claim to Fame: Backstreet Boy

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Song: Larger Than Life by Backstreet Boys

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: What a way to end the night. Tight moves, hot chemistry, a virtual appearance from BSB, what else could we ask for in a performance? Nothing.

Derek: What a way to end the show. He enjoyed it.

Bruno: Work on the cha cha part, but he loved it.

Carrie Ann: Watch the elbows, but thank you for a good performance.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

RESULTS! Skai and Alan, Johnny and Brit, Jeannie and Brandon, AJ and Cheryl, Kaitlyn and Artem, Jesse and Sharna, Nev and Jenna, Justina and Sasha Nelly and Daniella, Chrishell and Gleb and Vernon and Peta are safe.

After some confusion, we find out Monica and Val and Anne and Keo are in the bottom two. Thanks to the judges’ save, Monica and Val are safe, while Anne and Keo are going home.

Eighties week next week! Stay tuned!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

