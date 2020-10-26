Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/26/2020: Villains Night

Tonight is Halloween Night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars—villain style. The remaining couples will perform dances inspired by villains in pop culture. Tyra Banks hosts, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge and Len Goodman pops in to explain what he wants in each dance style
Celebrity: Jeannie Mai
Claim to Fame: The Talk and Holey Moley host
Pro: Brandon Armstrong
Song: Maneater by Nelly Furtado
Dance: Paso Doble
Inspiration: Hannibal Lecter
Sammi: It is a very interesting song for this dance, but it works. Jeannie is a BADASS. She attacked that dance, kicked booty and took names. It had incredible technique and power we have not seen in a paso in a very long time.
Derek: He gives her some small pointers, but overall, he enjoyed it.
Bruno: She danced with such gusto, but explains how to fix her hands.
Carrie Ann: Great energy and attack, bit work on the lines.
Scores: 8-9-8=25 out of 30
Celebrity: Johnny Weir
Claim to Fame: Olympic skater
Pro: Britt Stewart
Song: Creep by Vincent and Kimberly Nichole
Dance: Viennese waltz
Inspiration: Dracula
Sammi: His story of how he was told not to be himself broke my heart. He is such an incredible person and role model. As for the dance, it was so incredible ans beautiful to watch. He seemed to come into his own this week and I think he connected with the choreography better since it is similar to skating.
Bruno: Fantastic job.
Carrie Ann: He was like a rock star.
Derek:FANTASTIC.
Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30
Celebrity: Chrishell Stause
Claim to Fame: Soap and Selling Sunset star
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Song: In The Air Tonight by Von
Dance: Paso Doble
Inspiration: Maleficent
Sammi: This is by far her best dance so far. I am really impressed with how much she has improved since week one. Her technique is getting better, her confidence has risen and overall, she is shining brighter than ever,
Carrie Ann: She is in her element.
Derek: He loved it.
Bruno: Work on the fluidity, but overall, it was a strong performance.
Scores: 9-9-8=26 out of 30
Celebrity: Monica Aldama
Claim to Fame: Cheer coach
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Song: Fever by Beyonce
Dance: Jazz
Inspiration: Nurse Ratched
Sammi:
Derek: He thinks it was a strong performance, but she lost the character a bit.
Bruno: He gives her places to improve on the moves.
Carrie Ann: It wasn’t her best, but she is improving.
Scores: 7-8-7=25 out of 30.
Celebrity: AJ McLean
Claim to Fame: Backstreet Boy
Pro: Cheryl Burke
Song:
Dance: Tango
Inspiration: Psycho/Norman Bates
Sammi: I feel so bad that she got hurt…the poor girl. However, I am glad she was able to dance. That was a fun Hitchcock inspired dance and I am really impressed with the choreography. He really seems to be picking up on these new dances and adding his own style to it.
Carrie Ann: She loved all of it.
Derek: It was a job well done.
Bruno: He comments on the frame, but enjoyed it.
Scores: 9-8-9=26 out of 30
Celebrity: Nelly
Claim to Fame: Grammy Winning Rapper
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Song: I Can’t Feel My Face by The Weeknd
Dance: Argentine Tango
Inspiration: Freddy Kruger
Sammi: Remember how he wanted his breakthrough dance? Well, this is it! He really got into it, found his confidence and nailed the routine like nobody’s business. I loved every moment and cannot wait to see how he can top this.
Carrie Ann: By far his best dance.
Derek: He loved it and called it a job well done.
Bruno: He also enjoyed it.
Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30
Celebrity: Justina Machado
Claim to Fame: One Day At A Time star
Pro: Sasha Farber
Song: Take Me To Church by MILCK
Dance: Tango
Inspiration: Carrie
Sammi: That tango was one of the best we have ever seen on the show. Not only was it nearly flawless in terms of technique, but they made it seem as if the movie was coming to life. As an aside, it was so sweet to see her teacher there.
Derek: She set the ballroom on fire.
Bruno: Work on the shuffles, but overall, well done.
Carrie Ann: She is one of the best dancers on the show and she owns it all.
Scores: 9-9-8=26 out of 30
Celebrity: Nev Schulman
Claim to Fame: Catfish star
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Song: Swan Lake Remix
Dance: Paso Doble
Inspiration: Black Swan
Sammi: I never in a million years would have thought to do a paso to this kind of music. However, these two really pulled it off. I am in awe watching them. I would be shocked if he didn’t get tens for this.
Bruno: He loved it!
Carrie Ann: It was wonderful and breathtaking.
Derek: It was beautiful.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
Celebrity: Skai Jackson
Claim to Fame: Disney star
Pro: Alan Bersten
Song: Everything I Wanted by Billie Ellish
Dance: Argentine Tango
Inspiration: Bride of Chucky
Sammi: She really recovered from her slip up last week. She nailed that routine almost flawlessly and really is improving in terms of technique and performance. Let’s call her our comeback kid. Get it, girl!
Carrie Ann: She came back stronger than ever.
Derek: She killed it.
Bruno: He was impressed with her.
Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30
Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe
Claim to Fame: Bachelor/ette
Pro: Artem Chigvintsev
Song: Disturbia by Rhianna
Dance: Paso doble
Inspiration: Cruella Deville
Sammi: The story behind her rescuing her dogs is incredible and sweet. It makes me like her even more. This dance was a great way to end the night with hot chemistry,
Derek: He loves Artem’s choreography and thinks it was a job well done.
Bruno: It was a bit rushed, but overall, it was good.
Carrie Ann: She is a fantastic dancer, but this one wasn’t her best.
Scores: 7-9-8=24 out of 30
Results: Nev and Jenna, Johnny and Britt, Skai and Alan, Nelly and Daniella, Chrishell and Gleb, Justina and Sasha, AJ and Cheryl and Kaitlyn and Artem are all safe.
Jeannie and Brandon and Monica and Val are in the bottom two.
Bruno decides to save Jeannie and Brandon.
Derek decides to save Monica and Val.
Carrie Ann decides to save Jeannie and Brandon.
Monica and Val are going home.
Double elimination and double dances next week, stay tuned.