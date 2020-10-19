Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/19/2020: A Shocking Bottom Two!

Tonight we enter week five of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Last week, we said goodbye to Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess. This week, we not only have new dances, but we will also get a special performance between Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

Celebrity: Johnny Weir

Claim to Fame: Olympic skater

Pro: Britt Stewart

Song: On The Floor by Jennifer Lopez

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: WHOA! This is hot. They have really developed such a strong, sexy chemistry. He looks like he is having a blast. What makes this dance stand out is that it is not only great technique wise, but it really does give a club vibe.

Derek: Jennifer Lopez would love the costume. He did a good job, but there were a few misses.

Bruno: He wants more hips, but he did great!

Carrie Ann: Not his best dance, but it picked up when they were side by side.

Scores: 7-8-7=22 out of 30

Celebrity: Nev Schulman

Claim to Fame: Catfish host

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Song: Good Vibrations by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch

Dance: Jazz

Sammi: For me, it looks more like a freestyle than a jazz, but it is a LOT of fun to watch. They have so much energy and spirit that I could not help but smile.

Bruno: He felt like he was at a rave. He has no idea what it was, but it worked.

Carrie Ann: They did a great job.

Derek: They were so clean and together.

Scores: 9-9-8=26 out of 30

Celebrity: Monica Aldama

Claim to Fame: Cheer coach

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Song: Have I Told You Lately That I Love You by Rod Stewart

Dance: Rumba

Sammi: What a beautiful love story. The one you are meant to be with will always come back to you….I believe this wholeheartedly. The dance is so dreamy and elegant. It is a classy rumba and does not have the sexiness most of them do, but it works. She has the technique down perfectly and just glides on the floor.

Carrie Ann: She came into her own with this dance.

Derek: There was a softness about her tonight.

Bruno: It was a classic rumba and he loved it.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Skai Jackson

Claim to Fame: Disney star

Pro: Alan Bersten

Song: Say So by Dojo Cat and Nicki Minaj

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: She is really a contender. She hits every move and really puts her all into everything. Watching her grow every week is just a pure joy. She is not only growing as a dancer, but also as a woman.

Derek: There was a mess up, but it is okay, she did okay otherwise.

Bruno: He loves how she handled her mistake.

Carrie Ann: She is amazing!

Scores: 6-6-6=18 out of 30

Celebrity: Vernon Davis

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Peta Murgatroyd

Song: Celebration by Kool and the Gang

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: This is a great comeback dance that proves Vernon has NO business being in the bottom two….at ALL. He really had the spirit, the technique and the fun factor tonight. Wonderful! The dedication to his grandpa is so sweet.

Bruno: Work on using the ball of the foot, but he liked it.

Carrie Ann: She loves watching him dance.

Derek: He wishes he could give him a ten for joy. He points out where to improve, but enjoyed it.

Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30

Celebrity: Nelly

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning rapper

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Song: Humble and Kind by Tim McGraw

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Sammi: What a beautiful dance. It reminds me of a prom dance from the end of a teen rom-com. MY heart is melting and I am crying! I am loving his journey and growth throughout the show.

Carrie Ann: Beautiful and elegant.

Derek: Watch the shoulders, but wonderful.

Bruno: He was charming and endearing.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Derek and Hayley do a hot paso doble dance which really makes me miss all the routines he used to choreograph back in the day.

Celebrity: Jeannie Mai

Claim to Fame: The Real and Holey Moley host

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Song: You Gotta Be by Desiree

Dance: Rumba

Sammi: Her story of coming to America made me cry so much. Wow. I am so happy we got to see her uncle and grandma. The dance is so beautiful to watch and really shows what a powerful, commanding dancer and woman she is….WOW.

Derek: Her legs were so good, but watch the arms.

Bruno: It was right up his alley.

Carrie Ann: She is stunning and works to the edge.

Scores: 8-8–9=25 out of 30

Celebrity: AJ McLean

Claim to Fame: Backstreet Boy

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Song: Mi Gente by J Balvin and Willy William

Dance: Samba

Sammi: WOW, this is one of his best dances yet. He is really getting into the spirit of things and really picking up on the technique. I am amazed by how well he is doing and the improvement each and every week.

Bruno: It was a good, bouncy samba.

Carrie Ann: This was her breakthrough dance.

Derek: He made it look easy and well done.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Chrishell Stause

Claim to Fame: Soap and Selling Sunset star

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Song: Stars by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals

Dance: Contemporary

Sammi: This was by far her best dance of the season. It really was her breakthrough dance and showed off her improvement in technique, while letting the love for her parent shine.

Carrie Ann: Her parents would be very proud of her.

Derek: She was extraordinary.

Bruno: She did a great, great job.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/ette

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Song: Sorry by Justin Bieber

Dance: Samba

Sammi: YAS QUEEN! That is an incredible samba with all the fixins’! There was nothing they could have done to make it better. It had perfect technique, fun, feisty personality and just plain joyous!

Derek: It was fantastic, but work on the sharpness.

Bruno: It was a first class samba.

Carrie Ann: It was well executed, but not impressed.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Justina Machado

Claim to Fame: One Day at a Time star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Song: She’s Always A Woman to Me by Billy Joel

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Sammi: That was the perfect way to end the night. It was gorgeous, classy and dreamy. She really glided over the floor and at some points, it was hard to tell who was the pro.

Bruno: He loved it!

Carrie Ann: She is elegant and refined.

Derek: Wonderful!

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

RESULTS: Nelly and Daniella, Jeannie and Brandon, Monica and Val, Chrishell and Gleb, AJ and Cheryl, Justina and Sasha, Kaitlyn and Artem, Nev and Jenna and Skai and Alan.

Vernon and Peta and Johnny and Britt are in the bottom two.

Derek decides to save Johnny and Britt.

Carrie Ann decides to save Vernon and Peta.

Bruno decides to save Johnny and Britt.

This means Vernon and Peta are going home.

More next week, stay tuned!

