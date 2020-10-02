Court TV Looks Back on OJ Simpson Trial

Court TV, the all-inclusive multi-platform network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials will mark the 25th anniversary of the O.J. Simpson murder trial verdict with a retrospective weekend of programming tied to the legal troubles of the famed football star.

Kicking off on Saturday, Oct. 3 and running through Sunday, Oct. 4, the network will air a marathon of OJ25, the acclaimed, 25-episode original true-crime docuseries looking back at the world-famous case. OJ25 gives viewers a front row seat in the Simpson jury box, to relive the trial or discover it for the first time. Utilizing Court TV’s extensive library featuring every minute of the double murder trial, OJ25 encapsulates the courtroom action in the chronological order in which it took place 25 years ago in Los Angeles. The series is hosted by renowned long-time former Los Angeles prosecutor and respected legal analyst Roger Cossack.

Following the marathon on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8pm ET (check local listings) will be a brand new special edition of Court TV’s newest series Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield focused on the O.J. Simpson kidnapping/burglary trial which wrapped exactly 13 years after the murder trial verdict. Hosted by original Court TV alum and former CNN and MSNBC legal analyst Banfield, the weekly series takes viewers on a deep dive into the most provocative and talked about trials of all-time. Featuring new interviews with the victim Bruce Fromong and Simpson defense attorney Gabriel Grasso, the episode explores the case from all angles including never-before-revealed elements and opinions that highlight how one case impacted the other.

