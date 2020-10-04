Celebrity Spotlight: Karis Cameron

Karis Cameron may be young, but she is already making a name for herself in Hollywood. She got her start on RL Stine’s The Haunting Hour and hasn’t slowed down since.

The BH90210 alum can now be seen in Cheer Squad Secrets, which is airing this weekend on Lifetime. The movie is part of Fear the Cheer month and deals with a young cheerleader (played by Karis) that is being given supplements after she becomes captain of the squad. Her mother soon gets involved and it becomes…..well, you will need to watch to find that out.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Karis says that her character (as well as others) face a lot of consequences for actions they perform. While she did not give too much away, she did admit that there are a lot of twists and turns that people will need to figure out as time goes on. She cannot wait to see the fan reaction and how they figure everything out.

Kari admits that while she enjoyed the role, it didn’t come without challenges. She had been homeschooled her entire life, so she never got to be a cheerleader in real life. To prepare, she watched a lot of cheerleading movies and shows on YouTube to get an idea of what to do and how to do moves correctly. She also had experience from a previous Lifetime movie under her belt, which helped as well.

So what is Karis working on now that this movie is getting ready to be released? While she has another movie set to be released, things have slowed down a bit due to the pandemic. However, that doesn’t mean that she isn’t working hard! She is still practicing her craft and taking classes, so she is ready to take on the next role that comes her way. Her dream role? Being in a horror movie where she is attacked by the bad guy because it is something that is every unlikely to happen in real life….and she will get to do her own stunts!

Karis will continue to impress with her incredible talent. However, her personality and sweetness will help make her unforgettable.

Keep checking back for more news on Karis.

