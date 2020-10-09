Breaking News

Celebrity Spotlight: Jacqueline Scislowski

Cagefighter Released Today

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 10/8/2020: Who Are The Final Five?

Utopia Reveals Deleted Scene at NYCC

Unsolved Mysteries Trailer Released Via Social Media

The Masked Singer: What A Peach!

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 10/7/2020: Who Won POV?

Quibi Announces New Series

Celebrity Spotlight: Lee Cronin

Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65

Cagefighter Released Today

Movies What to Watch
Sammi Turano

The movie Cagefighter was released today and already promises to be a huge hit! Check out more details below. You can find the movie both in theatres and on demand.

Starring: Alex Montagnani (Pro MMA Fighter), Jonathan Good, AKA Jon Moxley (AEW Champ, Professional Wrestler, 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown), Gina Gershon (Showgirls, Bound), Chuck Liddell (Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Kick-Ass 2), Elijah Baker (The Batman, Signs of Silence), Luke Rockhold (Former UFC Middleweight Champion), Jay Reso (Professional Wrestler, Shoot ‘Em Up), Georgia Bradner (Supernatural, Dark Angel)

Reiss Gibbons (Alex Montagnani) is on the cusp of cementing himself as the greatest to ever step inside the LEGENDS cage. With five title defenses under his belt, a beautiful wife in Ellie (Georgia Bradner), endless sponsorship deals thanks to his ball busting agent Reggie (Elijah Baker), and the support of coach and mentor Marcus (Chuck Liddell), Reiss has it all. But when Savvy promoter Max Black (Gina Gershon) pits him against pro wrestling super star Randy Stone (AEW Champ Jon Moxley) in the company’s first ever cross-promotional event, Reiss finds himself in the toughest fight of his life.

Related Post

Unsolved Mysteries Trailer Released Via Social Media

Sammi Turano

Gilmore Girls A Day In The Life to Air on CW

Sammi Turano

Warrior Returns to Cinemax Tonight

Sammi Turano

The Boys in the Band on Netflix Now

Sammi Turano

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia Now on Netflix

Sammi Turano

Joe Exotic Special, Other Shows Coming To Philo

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: