Betting Odds on Big Brother All Stars

October 23, 2020 – Cody Calafiore is the odds-on favorite to win Big Brother: All Stars 2020, according to betting aggregators US-Bookies.com (See Disclaimer Below). Cody has 1/4 odds to win, the best by a significant margin. He’s followed by Enzo Palumbo at 3/1 and Nicole Franzel at a distant 12/1.

“Though the odds say Cody is the most likely to win and Nicole is the least, we have to expect the unexpected when it comes to Big Brother, especially with how the first leg of the final HOH competition played out,” says a US-Bookies spokesperson. “But with Cody and Enzo being the top two in the odds markets, we can say that there’s a good chance that the winner of this season will be from New Jersey.”

Tyler Crispen currently has the best odds to win America’s Favorite Houseguest for this season, with 2/1 odds. If he wins, he’d be the first in Big Brother history to win two America’s Favorite Houseguest awards. However, other fan favorites Da’Vonne Rogers and Janelle Pierzina follow closely at 4/1 and 5/1, respectively.

“Despite being the second houseguest evicted this season, Janelle holds the third best odds, indicating that she’s quite loved by Big Brother fans,” says a US-Bookies spokesperson. “But the same can’t be said for Nicole Franzel, who has the worst odds to win America’s Favorite among the remaining three houseguests. Many fans made their feelings about Nicole clear, so it makes sense that she has such poor odds to win America’s Favorite.”

Odds to Win Big Brother: All Stars (Season 22):

Cody Calafiore: 1/4

Enzo Palumbo: 3/1

Nicole Franzel: 12/1

Odds to Win America’s Favorite Houseguest:

Tyler Crispen: 2/1

Da’Vonne Rogers: 4/1

Janelle Pierzina: 5/1

Enzo Palumbo: 6/1

Christmas Abbott: 9/1

Cody Calafiore: 10/1

Kaysar Ridha: 12/1

Ian Terry: 14/1

Nicole Franzel: 16/1

David Alexander: 20/1

Kevin Campbell: 25/1

Daniele Briones: 30/1

Nichole Anthony: 33/1

Memphis Garrett: 33/1

Keesha Smith: 50/1

Bayleigh Dayton: 50/1

