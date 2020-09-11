Breaking News

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Hypocrite

BREAKING: Cassie Randolph Files Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

9/11 Documentaries Airing on History Tonight

What to Watch: The Duchess

9/11 Reflections: 19 Years Later

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 9/10/2020: Who Was Evicted?

Dancing With The Stars Week 1 Dances Revealed

Celebrity Spotlight: Kurt Yaeger

Julie and the Phantoms On Netflix Today!

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 9/9/2020: Who Won POV?

Video What to Watch
Sammi Turano

Need something to watch this weekend? Look no further than The Duchess, which just dropped on Netflix today. More info below!!

About THE DUCHESS:
From creator, executive producer, writer and star Katherine Ryan comes The Duchess, the comedian’s debut scripted comedy series which follows the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London. Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she begins to debate having a second child with her greatest enemy — Olive’s dad. But can two wrongs make another right?
Executive Producers: Katherine Ryan; Dave Becky & Josh Lieberman for 3Arts; and Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, and Ed Macdonald for Clerkenwell Films (The End of the F***ing World).

