What To Watch: Love, Guaranteed

Movies What to Watch
Sammi Turano

Need a movie to watch this weekend? Check out Love, Guaranteed on Netflix. Just released this week, it promises to be your new favorite romantic movie.

More info:

Earnest, hard-working lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) has taken one too many pro bono cases. To save her small law firm, Susan begrudgingly takes a high-paying, high-profile case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees users will find love. But Susan and Nick soon find themselves in the middle of a media storm, and as the case heats up, so do their feelings for each other — which could jeopardize everything.

