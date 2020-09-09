Breaking News

What to Watch: Get Organized with The Home Edit

America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/8/2020: Semifinals Part 1

BREAKING: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Ending

Derek Hough Announced as Seaosn 29 DWTS Judge

Dance Town Family Reacts to AGT Return

Celebrity Spotlight: Victoria Rowell

Meet Patrick Hickey Jr.

Big Brother All Stars Recap 9/6/2020: Who Is On The Block?

Richard Jardine of Skypod Preserves Memories

Crackle Announces Spides Release Date

What to Watch: Get Organized with The Home Edit

What to Watch
Sammi Turano

 

 

 

 

 

Need something to watch? Check out the new series Get Organized with The Home Edit on Netlflix. It just dropped this morning and already has people talking.

More details below!

Join Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the master organizers and bestselling authors behind the innovative home organization company The Home Edit as they bring their skills to their new Netflix lifestyle series, Get Organized with The Home Edit. Over eight episodes, Shearer and Teplin conquer clutter with their unique brand of interior styling, practicality and humor, dramatically transforming the lives of their featured clients. From their home state of Tennessee, to New York and California, each episode dives into an organizational project for a celebrity and a civilian, while showcasing the influential duo’s unique form-meets-function approach providing inspiration to every aspirational organizer. Celebrity clients featured in the series include Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Marietta “Retta” Sirleaf, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jordana Brewster, and Kane & Katelyn Brown.

Related Post

What to Watch: Away

Sammi Turano

What To Watch: Love, Guaranteed

Sammi Turano

Supernanny Returns Tonight

Sammi Turano

Blue Iguana Now Available on Crackle

Sammi Turano

What to Watch: Lizzie Borden Murder House

Sammi Turano

All Together Now on Netflix Now

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: