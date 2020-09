Another Diamond turns to dust. Teddi Mellencamp, who has been part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast since season seven, has been let go from the show. The daughter of John Mellencamp, who also works as an accountability coach, made the announcement on Instagram this evening.

The news comes days after her company All In came under fire for allegedly promoting eating disorders. (Teddi and her company deny the allegations).

Check out her goodbye message below.

