Philo Highlights for This Week and Beyond

Here are some highlights of what is airing on Philo for the rest of September! The streaming service can be found on apps such as Roku and on smart TVs. More info is on philo.com!

Sunday, September 13

Halloween Wars, 9pm/8c (Food Network, Season Premiere)

Host Jonathan Bennett shares a look at the competitors’ road to Halloween Wars, and judges Shinmin Li and Todd Tucker are joined by actor Jeremy Ray Taylor to choose the winner.

Perry Mason Movie Marathon (Hallmark Movies and Mysteries)

Monday, September 14

Halloween Baking Championship, 9pm/8c (Food Network, Season Premiere)

The baking competition series will showcase 10 competitors dueling for the prize in an outdoor kitchen area, where they’ll create some of most haunting and scary cakes and desserts you’ve ever seen!

Thursday, September 24

Bridezillas, 10pm/9c (WE TV, Season Premiere)

Various brides-to-be from the USA highlight their hectic yet incredible journey from the time they met their grooms to their fairy tale weddings.

