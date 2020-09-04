Mom Star Anna Faris Exits Show

Breaking News

Sammi's Favorite Things TV Shows
Sammi Turano

Shocking news from CBS today. TVGrapevine just learned that Anna Faris, who has been one of the main characters on the long running sitcom Mom, has left the show.

The news comes to a shock to fans, especially since last season ended with a cliffhanger for Christy.

Anna released the following statement regarding her exit:

“The past seven years on ‘Mom’ have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris said in a statement. “I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

More news will be posted as it becomes available. The show begins shooting again September 14.

