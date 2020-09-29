Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia Now on Netflix

Need something to make you laugh tonight? Check out Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia, which dropped on Netflix today. You are guaranteed a good time. Check out more information below.

Michelle Buteau, the scene stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. Letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men. Her refreshingly honest approach reminds us to appreciate government workers named Otis and, most importantly, that character counts.

