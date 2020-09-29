Breaking News

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia Now on Netflix

Dancing With The Stars 29 Recap for 9/28/2020: Disney Night

Joe Exotic Special, Other Shows Coming To Philo

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 9/27/2020: Who Is On The Block?

Fargo to Premiere Tonight on FX

Lost & Found on Buzzr

Lifetime Starts Fall in A Cheer-Ful Way

Utopia Now on Amazon Prime Video

FX to Air A Wilderness of Error Tonight

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 9/24/2020: Who Went to Jury?

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia Now on Netflix

What to Watch
Sammi Turano

Need something to make you laugh tonight? Check out Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia, which dropped on Netflix today.  You are guaranteed a good time. Check out more information below.

Michelle Buteau, the scene stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. Letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men. Her refreshingly honest approach reminds us to appreciate government workers named Otis and, most importantly, that character counts.

Related Post

Joe Exotic Special, Other Shows Coming To Philo

Sammi Turano

Fargo to Premiere Tonight on FX

Sammi Turano

Lost & Found on Buzzr

Sammi Turano

Lifetime Starts Fall in A Cheer-Ful Way

Sammi Turano

Utopia Now on Amazon Prime Video

Sammi Turano

FX to Air A Wilderness of Error Tonight

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: