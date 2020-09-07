Meet Patrick Hickey Jr.

Patrick Hickey Jr. opens up to TVGrapevine about his incredible, inspirational career and life.

Tell me a bit about how your career got started.

My writing career began about 15 years ago. I was a student at a

Community College with a Newspaper that no one wrote for. I saw an

opportunity and within a few months, I was reviewing video games,

going to film screenings and interviewing musicians, authors, pro

wrestlers and learning a ton. Within a few years, I was writing at NBC

and teaching at the same college I got my start at. If it sounds easy,

it wasn’t. There were plenty of lat-nights, lost friends and missed

family occasions along the way. I just had the right attitude and made

sure I did everything I had to do to facilitate my writing career. Now

that I’m married with children, my priorities are a bit different, but

I still produce a ton of work and have new goals every day. Being a

full-time College Professor is a huge benefit in that I have more time

to write than the average person. I take full advantage of it every

day.

You have a very diverse background. What are some of your favorite

things about each part?



Writing books and writing, editing and doing voiceover work in video

games changed my life forever. In three and a half years, I stopped

working for other people and started to do things I always wanted to

do. Again, not an easy journey, but an emotionally fulfilling one. One

that I work hard at every day, reading as much as I can, watching and

playing games I’ve never heard of, doing vocal exercises. Never easy,

but rewarding. 2021 is going to be a big year as I have a few books

slated for release and a few games I’ve worked on. Hopefully, it’s

just the beginning.

Tell me about your new book.

The Minds Behind Sports Games is written in the same style as my other

books but focuses solely on the development of the greatest and most

interesting sports video games of all-time. As my favorite genre of

games, it was an absolute pleasure speaking with people that defined

my childhood, teenage years and adulthood.

What were some challenges about writing it?

Getting in contact with video game developers is difficult- absolutely

the hardest part. I send pitches every day and only get back a

minuscule fraction of what I send out. But when it happens, it’s an

amazing feeling. Everything else is a challenge as well- writing,

editing, cleaning up photos, organizing. It’s tough. But again, the

reward is a special one.

What do you hope people like about it?



That they understand how much time, energy, passion, effort and drive

are needed to create video games, even the awful ones. That they are

works of art and deserve to be appreciated far more than they are

currently.

What are some other projects you are working on?

I am currently finishing two books, The Minds Behind Sega Genesis

Games and The Minds Behind Sony PlayStation Games. My fourth book, The

Minds Behind Shooter Games, is scheduled for a Winter 2019 release. I

also wrote a play in October that was looking promising before COVID

but I have since started shopping it to video game companies as

something really cool. I’m currently editing the story and doing the

main character’s voiceover on the next Padre video game, The Padre:

One Shell Straight to Hell and providing voiceover work for Tony

Barnes’ upcoming Project RDRA game. That’s a project I’m super excited

about.

I’m also working on a few other games that I can’t discuss yet because

of NDAs, but they’re also titles I’m pretty excited about.

You have a lot of amazing talents. What else is on your bucket list?

I used to sing a lot as a teen and I miss music every day. I’d love to

get back in a band one day. Away from that, I have a comic book I’m

currently pitching around with an amazing artist, Kieran X Quinn and

would love to do the comic book writing thing at some point as well.

As well, I’d love to wrestle a match one day. There are a few people

I’d love to take on in the squared circle.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I own over 3,000 video games.

What are you watching on TV these days?

I watch a ton of Hulu. I love Solar Opposites and Dark Side of the

Ring, but I used COVID downtime to catch up on the entire MCU. I have to get

started on the DC films soon. Away from that, Wrestling, WWE, Impact,

NXT and AEW are staples in my home, as well as shows such as Cat Fish,

Judge Judy, Dr. Phil, Family Guy and Rick and Morty.

Anything else you want to share?



Support independent and young artists. Simple retweets of interviews

such as this can introduce someone to a reader/fan for life. And

that’s my goal. Every book that is bought through my official site,

PatrickHickeyJr.com/books is signed and personalized by me. I want to

grow an army of readers. I need your help to make that happen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

