Breaking News

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 9/27/2020: Who Is On The Block?

Fargo to Premiere Tonight on FX

Lost & Found on Buzzr

Lifetime Starts Fall in A Cheer-Ful Way

Utopia Now on Amazon Prime Video

FX to Air A Wilderness of Error Tonight

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 9/24/2020: Who Went to Jury?

The Masked Singer Season 4, Episode 1 Reveal: Drag-on Along

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 9/23/2020: Who Won POV?

Breaking: Gigi Hadid Gives Birth!

Lost & Found on Buzzr

What to Watch
Sammi Turano

ust when you thought you’d seen it all – BUZZR is ready to reveal some rarely viewed, but extra enjoyable game show treasures this September.

YES, it’s time to celebrate something, so let’s raise a retro wine glass and toast to BUZZR’s 5th Annual ‘Lost & Found’ television event. CHEERS, baby!

Catch a marathon of six obscure, short-lived game shows from the 50’s and 60’s unique to this fan-favorite festival.

And although these shows are rare, you can expect to see some familiar BUZZR faces like Peggy Cass, Kitty Carlisle, and Orson Bean just to name a few.

Be sure to mark your calendars on Sunday, September 27th from 4p-8p ET as these “off-beat” episodes might just never ever be seen again! Talk about a quarantine indulgence.

This Sunday, the network’s 5TH Annual Lost & Found selection is full of hidden gems such as Call My BluffNumber PleaseSay When!!What’s Going On? and more.

Yes, you read correctly…What’s Going On?… the rare game show that premiered in November of 1954 and only ran for 5 whole weeks!

Related Post

Fargo to Premiere Tonight on FX

Sammi Turano

Lifetime Starts Fall in A Cheer-Ful Way

Sammi Turano

Utopia Now on Amazon Prime Video

Sammi Turano

FX to Air A Wilderness of Error Tonight

Sammi Turano

Enola Holmes Now on Netflix

Sammi Turano

FX Releases Trailer for Black Narcissus

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: