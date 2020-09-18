Long Way Up Drops New Episodes on Apple TV

Breaking News

What to Watch
Sammi Turano

Need something to watch over the weekend? Check out Long Way Up on Apple TV. The show just dropped three episodes, with more coming to you soon! More information below!

Long Way Up

Starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, “Long Way Up” reunites the best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world. Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their prototype electric Harley-Davidsons in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.

The first three episodes of “Long Way Up” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 18, and new episodes will roll out weekly.

