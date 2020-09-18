Breaking News

BREAKING: Ruth Bader Ginsberg Dead at 87

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Now on Netflix

Long Way Up Drops New Episodes on Apple TV

Ratched Now Airing on Netflix

Departure Lands on Peacock

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 9/17/2020: Who Was Evicted?

WORLD Channel Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

ACM Awards 2020 Winners

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 9/16/2020: Reunion Part 3

America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/16/2020: Semifinals Results 2

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Now on Netflix

Video What to Watch
Sammi Turano

Need a kid friendly series to binge watch? Check out Netflix’s new series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which just dropped today. More details below!

Synopsis:
Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.

Related Post

Long Way Up Drops New Episodes on Apple TV

Sammi Turano

Ratched Now Airing on Netflix

Sammi Turano

WORLD Channel Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

Sammi Turano

Transplant All New Tonight on NBC

Sammi Turano

We Are Who We Are Debuts on HBO Tonight

Sammi Turano

The Third Day Premieres Tonight on HBO

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: