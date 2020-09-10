Julie and the Phantoms On Netflix Today!

Breaking News

What to Watch
Sammi Turano

Need a new show to check out? Look no further than Julie and the Phantoms, which drops on Netflix today! Check out more information below.

High schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, Owen Patrick Joyner) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she’s inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms. From Emmy Award-winning director Kenny Ortega (High School Musical, Descendants), executive producers Dan Cross and Dave Hoge (The Thundermans, Pair of Kings), and choreographer Paul Becker (Descendants, Mirror Mirror) comes a fresh and exciting new musical series about embracing life’s ups and downs, following your dreams, and discovering the power of your own voice.

