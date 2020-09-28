Joe Exotic Special, Other Shows Coming To Philo

Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, both arch enemies, have become household names. Their saga played out for the world to see, but what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling? ID’s definitive sequel, JOE EXOTIC: TIGERS, LIES AND COVER-UP, examines the biggest mystery in this ongoing saga – what happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis? This three-hour special takes a new look at the evidence surrounding Lewis’s mysterious disappearance, featuring exclusive jailhouse interviews from the biggest character in the world: Joe Exotic himself. JOE EXOTIC: TIGERS, LIES AND COVER-UP began airing the two part special yesterday, and concludes tonight at 9pm /8c on Investigation Discovery.

Immediately following the finale of JOE EXOTIC: TIGERS, LIES AND COVER-UP is ID’s definitive prequel, JOE EXOTIC: BEFORE HE WAS KING, exploring the earlier events in his life that created the mind of the “Tiger King.” This one-hour special uncovers dark secrets about Joe’s past and puts previous events in context. Using exclusive and never-before-seen interview footage of Joe Exotic, including personal photos and home movies, it provides a deeper look to what led the Tiger King down this dark and controversial path. JOE EXOTIC: BEFORE HE WAS KING premieres Monday, September 28 at 10/9c on ID.

Also, upcoming on Philo:

FearFest, AMC’s annual horror movie marathon, will be kicking off on October 1st! Stream classic horror films like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, and so much more all month long! Stream classic horror films like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, and so much more all month long!

In early October, BBC America will premiere Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones. The animated six-part series follows the Second Doctor Patrick Troughton and identity-stealing aliens known as the Chameleons.

The long-awaited conclusion of The Walking Dead is set to air on October 4 on AMC. Not quite ready for the TWD season finale? No problem! Every episode season 10 leading up to the finale is available on-demand, so you can catch up before the big premiere.

, premiers at at 10pm/9c, immediately following the TWD season finale. This newest saga follows a group of tweens, coming of age in a post-apocalyptic world, who embark on a risky cross-country journey while battling zombies along the way. The Walking Dead Universe’s newest mythology, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond premiers at at 10pm/9c, immediately following the TWD season finale. This newest saga follows a group of tweens, coming of age in a post-apocalyptic world, who embark on a risky cross-country journey while battling zombies along the way.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror will make its second season debut on AMC. Join Eli and other masters of horror as they explore the genre’s biggest themes, how it has evolved through the years, and its impact on society. Look out for the new season, premiering on October 10.

Philo is the most affordable way to watch these and other shows. Philo offers 60+ top-rated television channels including AMC, A&E, MTV, BET, AMC, Discovery, VH1, Food Network, History, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, Lifetime, Hallmark, Paramount, TV One and more for just $20. Philo also offers premium add-on channels, including EPIX and STARZ. Philo has live and on-demand TV shows and movies, unlimited DVR, and up to 3 simultaneous streams. Watch Philo wherever you like! Stream on your mobile Apple or Android device, watch on web browsers, or cast on your FireTV, Roku, and now Chromecast*.

Philo offers a 7-day free trial for new users. Users can sign up today with a credit/debit card at Philo.com!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

