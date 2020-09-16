ICYMI: DWTS 29 Week Two News

“First Elimination” – The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete a second week with the first elimination of the 2020 season, live, TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 (8:00-10:02 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Celebrity and pro duos will perform time-honored dances including the Viennese Waltz, Foxtrot, Samba, Tango, Rumba, Cha Cha and Jive. The show will begin with a comedic cold open featuring host Tyra Banks and the origins of her “smize” as she teaches the celebrities how to use it through the competition. The judges’ scores from week one will carry over and be combined with judges’ scores from week two, which also marks the first weekly live-viewing audience vote of the season. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

After a special Tuesday night airing, the show returns to Monday nights, starting Sept. 28.

Live votes (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EDT/CDT time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window). Moving forward with each subsequent episode, the live vote combined with the judges’ scores will be revealed during the broadcast.

The couples are (with their dance choice and song) the following:

head coach Monica Aldama (“CHEER”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Jive to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift

animal activist Carole Baskin (“Tiger King”) and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the Viennese Waltz to “What’s New Pussycat” by Tom Jones

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Foxtrot to “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack

Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Foxtrot to “We Found Love!” by Rihanna and Calvin Harris

TV and film actress Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe dancing the Foxtrot to “Counting Stars” by One Republic

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Samba to “Miss Independent” by Neyo

actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Rumba to “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Foxtrot to “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” by Dean Martin

Emmy ® Award-winning host of "The Real" and sideline correspondent on "Holey Moley," Jeannie Mai and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Cha Cha to "Roses" by SAINt JHN

Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Cha Cha to “Roses” by SAINt JHN TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Foxtrot to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

GRAMMY ® -winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Cha Cha to "Let's Grove" by Earth, Wind & Fire

-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Cha Cha to “Let’s Grove” by Earth, Wind & Fire TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Cha Cha to “Dynamite” by BTS

NBA superstar Charles Oakley (“The Last Dance”) and pro Emma Slater dancing the Cha Cha to “Never. Too Much” by Luther Vandross

actress Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Rumba to “This is Me” by Keala Settle & “The Greatest Showman” ensemble

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Tango to “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will be joined by Emmy Award winner and six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough at the judges desk. Meanwhile, in light of current circumstances, Len Goodman will be unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, though he will still be a part of the show in a different capacity and sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.

