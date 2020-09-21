Emmy Winners for 2020

Tonight the 2020 Emmys aired on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. It was an interesting night and one that broke records, thanks to Schitt’s Creek sweeping the comedy category. Check out the winners below and congratulations to all!

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”

Modern Family, “Finale Part 2”

Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov”

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”

Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown, “Aberfan”

The Crown, “Cri de Coeur”

Homeland, “Prisoners of War”

The Morning Show, “The Interview”

Ozark, “Fire Pink”

Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”

Succession, “Hunting”

Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”

Normal People, “Episode 5”

Unorthodox

Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning”

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”

The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)”

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”

Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite”

What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts”

What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run”

What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”

Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

The Crown, “Aberfan”

Ozark, “All In”

Ozark, “Boss Fight”

Ozark, “Fire Pink”

Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Mrs. America, “Shirley”

Normal People, “Episode 3”

Unbelievable, “Episode 1”

Unorthodox, “Part One”

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Governors Award: Tyler Perry

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

