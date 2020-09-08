Derek Hough Announced as Seaosn 29 DWTS Judge

Derek Hough is returning to Dancing With The Stars as a judge. He made the announcement on Good Morning America this morning and we reported on it on our FB Live show Grapevine in High Heels with Sammi.

The six time mirror ball winner will be replacing Len Goodman, who is currently in England. The OG judge is unable to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will still be involved in some capacity. More details below!

Emmy® Award Winner and Six-Time Mirrorball Champion Dancer Derek Hough Enters the Ballroom as the Newest Judge on ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Emmy® Award winner and six-time Mirrorball champion dancer Derek Hough joins “Dancing with the Stars” in a new capacity as a judge when the show kicks off its new season live on MONDAY, SEPT. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Derek Hough said on his return, “This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me. Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom.”

Hough joins Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli at the judges table in the ballroom. Meanwhile, in light of current circumstances, Len Goodman will be unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, though he will still be a part of the show in a different capacity sharing his ballroom expertise from London.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities including Carole Baskin, Nelly, AJ McLean, Monica Aldama, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Johnny Weir, Vernon Davis, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado, Charles Oakley, Jeannie Mai, Skai Jackson, Chrishell Stause and Nev Schulman. The series averaged 9.1 million Total Viewers last season after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.

About Derek Hough

A multitalented entertainer and New York Times bestselling author, Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah, at age 11. Just one year later, he moved to London to live and train with the top dance coaches in the world and attend the prestigious Italia Conti performing arts school where he studied theater, music and dance.

With celebrity partners on “Dancing with the Stars” that included Brooke Burke, Jennie Garth, Ricki Lake, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, Amy Purdy and Bindi Irwin, Hough is best known for his innovation and daring choreography on the show. To date, Hough is the winningest professional dancer in the franchise’s history with a total of six wins.

Hough appeared in this year’s “The Disney Family Singalong” specials.

A two-time Emmy Award winner and nine-time Emmy nominee, Hough has also appeared in film, television and stage projects as an actor. He made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in the feature film “Make Your Move” and had a recurring role on the ABC series “Nashville.” His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall’s “Spring Spectacular,” co-starring alongside Tony Award®-winning Laura Benanti, as well as the critically acclaimed production of “Footloose,” where he starred as the male lead in London’s West End.

In May 2017, Hough joined Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series “World of Dance.” And in December 2016, Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC’s “Hairspray Live!”

Hough can also add bestselling author to his list of credits. His memoir “Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion” hit stands in August 2014 and was rapidly named to the prestigious New York Times Best Seller list during two nonconsecutive time periods.

In 2014, Hough and his sister Julianne teamed for a live stage dance concert “MOVE Live on Tour,” performing in 50 cities around the country; and a year later, they toured again selling out scores of venues on their multicity outing. In 2017, they again performed a sold-out tour of 48 cities around the United States with their show “Move – Beyond – Live on Tour.” In 2019, Hough completed his first solo national tour, “Derek Hough Live: The Tour,” which visited nearly 60 cities around the country.

Next year, fans around the world will head to Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, to catch Hough in “Derek Hough: No Limit.” This highly anticipated residency for Caesars Entertainment at the Flamingo Las Vegas debuts in 2021.

