Dancing With The Stars Week 1 Dances Revealed

ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Returns on Sept. 14 With a Cast of 15 Celebrities Ready to Compete for the Coveted Mirrorball Trophy

Sept. 10, 2020

SEASON PREMIERE

ABC’S ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ RETURNS ON SEPT. 14

WITH A CAST OF 15 CELEBRITIES READY TO COMPETE FOR THE COVETED MIRRORBALL TROPHY

Celebrity and Professional Dancer Pairings to Be Revealed During Broadcast

Reveal of Brand-New Set and Judges Desk

Supermodel and Businesswoman Tyra Banks to Host 2020 Season

“2020 Premiere” – “Dancing with the Stars” is back and better than ever with a new, well-known and energetic cast of 15 celebrities who are ready to add some glitzy bling to their wardrobe and break in their dancing shoes. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities, including a GRAMMY® winner, a Bachelorette, a big-cat lover-turned-reality TV star and a pro-football legend, to name a few. The series averaged 9.1 million total viewers last season after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Throughout the first evening, the celebrity and pro duos will perform the time-honored dances that include the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jive, Salsa or Tango.

For the show’s first broadcast of the season, there will not be a viewing audience vote, and only the judges will score the routines. Those scores will carry over and be combined with judges’ scores from week two, which also marks the first weekly live viewing audience vote of the season (via abc.com and SMS/text) – and the first elimination. The live votes will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EDT/CDT time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window).

Moving forward with each subsequent episode, the live vote combined with the judges’ scores will be revealed during the broadcast.

The celebrity cast and professional dancers are listed below.

Celebrities (along with dance styles and songs) include the following:

head coach Monica Aldama (“CHEER”) dancing Foxtrot to “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts

animal activist Carole Baskin (“Tiger King”) dancing Paso to “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) dancing Cha Cha to “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga

Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis dancing Foxtrot to “All of Me” by John Legend

TV and film actress Anne Heche dancing Cha Cha to “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson dancing Tango to “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj

actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) dancing Cha Cha to “Respect” by Aretha Franklin

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean dancing Jive to “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

Emmy® Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai dancing Salsa to “Tell It to My Heart” by Taylor Dayne

TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe dancing Quickstep to “Part Time Love” by Stevie Wonder

GRAMMY-winning rapper Nelly dancing Salsa to “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly

TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) dancing Foxtrot to “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra

NBA superstar Charles Oakley (“The Last Dance”) dancing Salsa to “In Da Club” by 50 Cent

actress Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) dancing Tango to “Raise Your Glass” by P!nk

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir dancing Cha Cha to “Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls

Professional dancers include the following:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will be joined by Emmy Award winner and six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough at the judges desk. Meanwhile, in light of current circumstances, Len Goodman will be unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, though he will still be a part of the show in a different capacity sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

