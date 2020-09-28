Dancing With The Stars 29 Recap for 9/28/2020: Disney Night

Tonight is Disney Night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Our remaining fourteen couples will dance to Disney themed songs while the ballroom has specially themed decorations. Host Tyra Banks is dressed as Minnie Mouse. Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are the judges….and they are all in costume today!

Celebrity: Skai Jackson

Claim to Fame: Disney Star

Pro: Alan Bersten

Song: Almost There from The Princess and the Frog

Dance: Jive

Sammi: This song seems a little slow for a jive? She did pretty well in terms of technique, but that song completely threw me off. They should have used a faster song or a different dance.

Derek: She looks like a princess out there. He gives her some pointers on where to improve.

Bruno: He liked it, but thinks she was too tight.

Carrie Ann: She can tell she was nervous and tells her how to focus. Otherwise, it was a job well done.

Scores: 6-6-6=18 out of 30

Celebrity: Monica Aldama

Claim to Fame: Cheer coach

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Song: Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid

Dance: Waltz

Sammi: She did SO much better this week! She seemed much more relaxed and really took in what the judges said to improve. That technique was wonderful and she had great lines and musicality.

Bruno: She was fluid and flowing, but watch the posture.

Carrie Ann: She was like a different person on the dance floor tonight.

Derek: Watch the feet, but much better this week!

Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30

Celebrity: Justina Machado

Claim to Fame: One Day At A Time star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Song: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious from Mary Poppins

Dance: Charleston

Sammi: This has to be one of the cutest dances ever. It was a bit slow, but she really seemed to be having fun. I also love how we got to hear more about her family dynamic. It seems like they are very close knit and sweer.

Carrie Ann: She really enjoyed it.

Derek: He enjoyed it, but gives pointers on the footwork.

Bruno: He agrees with Derek.

Scores: 7-6-6=20 out of 30

Celebrity: AJ McLean

Claim to Fame: Backstreet Boy

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Song: Price Ali from Aladdin

Dance: Quickstep

Sammi: It is no surprise that this dance is his best so far. The quickstep is Cheryl’s forte and wow, it was incredible. The technique, the spirit, the improvement…..everything was just amazing.

Derek: His frame improved and he made him smile.

Bruno: He loved it.

Carrie Ann: She likes how he adds his own style to the dance.

Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30

Celebrity: Anne Heche

Claim to Fame: Award Winning Actress

Pro: Keo Motsepe

Song: Zero to Hero from Hercules

Dance: Quickstep

Sammi: I love these two together. They have such a different kind of chemistry where they look like they are always having fun. The dance was a bit messy in terms of technique, but what they lacked in that, they made up for in spirit and heart.

Bruno:

Carrie Ann: It started off great, but lost it toward the end….and the lifts! NO!

Derek: He loves the commitment to the roles, but offers some advice on where they can do better.

Scores: 5-5-5=15 out of 30

Celebrity: Jeannie Mai

Claim to Fame: The Real and Holey Moley host

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Song: Married Life from Up

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Sammi: That was poetry in motion. She dedicated it to her fiance and even though he isn’t there, you can feel the love she has for him. The two of them practically floated on the floor in near perfection.

Carrie Ann: She found her place, even though she needs to work on her turns.

Derek: Her best dance. Beautiful.

Bruno: It was pure storytelling.

Scores: 7-7-8=22 out of 30

Jeannie hugging the 8 was the funniest, cutest moment of the season.

Celebrity: Nelly

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning rapper

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Song: It’s Alright from Soul

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: WHOA NELLY! Who knew Nelly had a smooth side like this? He needs to work on his frame a bit, but otherwise this was his best dance to date. The two of them have amazing chemistry and he really seems to focusing on this technique. It is obvious how much he wants this and to make Daniella proud.

Derek: He did well for his first ballroom dance, but got ahead of the music a bit.

Bruno: It was a proper, slow foxtrot, but watch those shoulders.

Carrie Ann: He has a natural side to him, but wants him to break out more.

Scores: 6-6-6=18 out of 30

Celebrity: Carole Baskin

Claim to Fame: Tiger King star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Song: Circle of Life from Lion King

Dance: Samba

Sammi: It didn’t seem like a samba because the music was wayyy too slow, but despite that, they did put in their best effort, which is all we can really ask for as viewers.

Bruno: It needs more bounce.

Carrie Ann: She is very tender and while it was lacking some things, it was beautiful.

Derek: It was missing bounce and rhythm, but she did it!

Scores: 5-4-3=12 out of 30

Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/ette

Pro: Artem Chinvintsev

Song: How Far I’ll Go from Moana

Dance: Rumba

Sammi: This is by FAR the best dance of the night. Even with an injury, she managed to kill it and hit every move, shape and line. She needs to work on the feet a bit, but I am chalking it up to her injury.

Carrie Ann: Best dance of the night.

Derek: It was so lyrical, but watch the feet.

Bruno: It was wonderful.

Scores: 8-7-8=23 out of 30

Celebrity: Vernon Davis

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Peta Murgatroyd

Song: Be Our Guest from Beauty and the Beast

Dance: Quickstep

Sammi: He is another one who is turning into a contender. His personality shines through the entire dance and his footwork and technique seem to be improving every week. He does need a bit of polish, but other than that, he is nearly flawless.

Derek: He loves watching him dance.

Bruno: He was the perfect Lumiere.

Carrie Ann: They found their balance and it was one of her favorite dances.

Scores: 8-7-7=22 out of 30

LEN is giving ballroom advice!!!

Celebrity: Nev Schulman

Claim to Fame: Catfish host

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Song: Angelica from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Dance: Argentine tango

Sammi: He just took the competition and raised it to a whole new level. That was by far his best dance of the season, or maybe even the best of the season so far. He hit every move, kept up with Jenna and wow, was that hot. Their technique and chemistry is off the chain!

Bruno: He loved it!

Carrie Ann: She points out the lift, but otherwise, she enjoyed it.

Derek: He loves the technique and says they are cooking with hot sauce.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Celebrity: Johnny Weir

Claim to Fame: Olympic skater

Pro: Britt Stewart

Song: Reflections from Mulan

Dance: Rumba

Sammi: Welcome to the competition, Johnny….you nailed that, baby! He finally relaxed and let go, making this dance that much better. It was lyrical, beautiful and those lines…everything was in sycn tonight.

Carrie Ann: She sees the transition happening on the dance floor.

Derek: It was beautiful.

Bruno: He loved the emotions and shapes in the dance.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Celebrity: Jesse Metcalfe

Claim to Fame: TV and movie actor

Pro: Sharna Burgess

Song: King of New York from Newsies

Dance: Jive

Sammi: This theme is so much fun. He is another one you can tel is putting in a lot of effort.

Derek: He wasn’t really feeling it tonight.

Bruno: He is moving much better.

Carrie Ann: 7-6-7 20 out of 30

Celebrity: Chrishell Stause

Claim to Fame: Soap and Selling Sunset star

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Song: A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella

Dance: Waltz

Sammi: What a way to end the night. I feel like this is going to be one of the hardest seasons to judge and watch because everyone is pretty much on an even playing field in terms of dancing and bringing their A-Game. Chrishell is no exception. Tonight she glided on the floor and really improved her technique. She also is gaining confidence, making the performance that much better.

Bruno: She is the gorgeous belle of the ball.

Carrie Ann: They are stunning.

Derek: Stunning, but watch the feet!

Scores: 7-7-8=22 out of 30

Results: Nelly and Daniella, Nev and Jenna, Monica and Val, Vernon and Peta,Chrishell and Gleb, Kaitlyn and Artem, Johnny and Britt, Jesse and Sharna, Jeannie and Brandon, Justina and Sasha, AJ and Cheryl and Skai and Alan are safe.

Anne and Keo and Carole and Pasha are in the bottom two. The judges will now choose who to save.

Derek chooses to save Anne and Keo.

Bruno chooses Anne and Keo.

Carole and Pasha are eliminated. More next week…stay tuned!

