Crackle Announces Spides Release Date

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today the U.S. premiere of its original series, Spides, launching on Thursday, September 17.

The series stars Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones) as a young woman who wakes from a coma after taking a mysterious drug alongside Falk Hentschel (Legends Of Tomorrow, Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Florence Kasumba (Avengers, Black Panther) as local police detectives. The series also stars Damian Hardung (Name Of The Rose), Désirée Nosbusch (Bad Banks), Susanne Wuest (Perfume) and Aleksandar Jovanovic (Tatort, Doctor Who).

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Spides alongside original and exclusive titles that can only be found on Crackle, including Corporate Animals, Blue Iguana, Anything is Possible – The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Crown Vic, ’85: The Greatest Team in Football History, Wonders of the Sea, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

Spides is distributed in the United States by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus.

Set in modern-day Berlin, the eight-part series follows Nora (Sellers) who falls into a coma after taking an unknown drug and wakes with no memory of her previous life. Meanwhile, local police detectives David Leonhart (Hentschel) and Nique Navar (Kasumba) work to track down the drug in connection to dozens of missing teenagers. In Nora’s quest to discover what happened to her, she uncovers a conspiracy of aliens who are using a synthetic drug to infiltrate humans to use as host bodies.

Spides was written by Rainer Matsutani, Eckhard Vollmar, Peter Hume, Carola Lowitz and Mark Wachholz, and produced by Katapult Filmproduktion and Red Sun Films along with co-producer Palatin Media. “I couldn’t be more thrilled for Spides to have found its perfect home at Crackle,” said executive producer and Palatin Media CEO Bernd Schlotterer. “I feel like their audience is the ideal fit for our event series!”

“We are delighted to add Spides to Crackle’s slate of original programming,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “Our audience loves the sci-fi genre and this thrilling series will not disappoint.”

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 26 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcXcXU7EnuI

CRACKLE PLUS, A CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle and Popcornflix and garners 50 million streams of its movies and TV shows per month, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has over 78,000 hours of content available across all its networks, and premieres at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) owns a majority stake in the company formed with Sony Pictures Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES, LLC

Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films for the US and Canada. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality tv series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit www.screenmedia.net

