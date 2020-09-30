Breaking News

The Masked Singer: A Show First

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 9/30/2020: Who Won POV?

Chrishell Stause Talks About Freezing Eggs

The Boys in the Band on Netflix Now

The Bachelorette: Meet Clare’s Suitors

Celebrity Spotlight: Isaiah Frizzelle

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia Now on Netflix

Dancing With The Stars 29 Recap for 9/28/2020: Disney Night

Joe Exotic Special, Other Shows Coming To Philo

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 9/27/2020: Who Is On The Block?

Chrishell Stause Talks About Freezing Eggs

Celebrity News
Sammi Turano

Chrishell Stause is taking America by storm on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars and Netflix’s Selling Sunset. However, there is one job she wants to add to her very impressive resume: MOMMY!

“I have taken the steps to freeze my eggs,” the Selling Sunset star told People in their most recent issue.   “I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure.”

She went on to tell the magazine that she hopes the possibility of having a family will still be there for her in the future.

In November 2019, she and This Is Us star Justin Hartley filed for divorce.  Their split played out on season 3 of Selling Sunset on Netflix.

Credit: https://people.com/home/chrishell-stause-froze-eggs-hope-motherhood-still-a-possibility/

Related Post

Teddi Mellencamp Fired from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Sammi Turano

BREAKING: Denise Richards Leaves Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Sammi Turano

BREAKING: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Ending

Sammi Turano

AAFCA Award Winners Announced

Sammi Turano

Breaking: Lori Loughlin Sentenced to 2 Months in Prison

Sammi Turano

ICYMI: Bachelor Alum Lauren Burnham-Luyendyk Launches Fashion Line

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: