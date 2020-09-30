Chrishell Stause Talks About Freezing Eggs

Chrishell Stause is taking America by storm on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars and Netflix’s Selling Sunset. However, there is one job she wants to add to her very impressive resume: MOMMY!

“I have taken the steps to freeze my eggs,” the Selling Sunset star told People in their most recent issue. “I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure.”

She went on to tell the magazine that she hopes the possibility of having a family will still be there for her in the future.

In November 2019, she and This Is Us star Justin Hartley filed for divorce. Their split played out on season 3 of Selling Sunset on Netflix.

Credit: https://people.com/home/chrishell-stause-froze-eggs-hope-motherhood-still-a-possibility/

