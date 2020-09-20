Celebrity Spotlight: Wade Barnett

Music and composing is a very important part of TV shows and movies. It not only requires a lot of hard work and dedication, but sets the tone and theme for what we are watching. It is no surprise that this work is annually recognized by awards shows, including the Emmys, which air tonight.

One of the incredible nominees tonight is Wade Barnett, who is being recognized for his work on The Boys. Wade is a Supervising Sound Editor and has put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into his job. In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, he said that the show, which is about superheroes, wanted to make the sounds to be as organic as possible. He and his team wanted to make sure there was nothing that was mechanical or fake. This posed to be a challenge for them sometimes, but they would experiment with it until they got it right.

Even so, his nomination came as a huge surprise to him. Wade revealed that he had been out of cell service the day the nominees were announced. When he finally got service back, he saw that he had several missed texts and messages. At first, he was concerned that something had happened, but once he realized the good news, he got very excited!

Wade was also excited to share his work with everyone, especially his friends and family. He and his team had spent a lot of time working on this, but it took awhile for it to be released. However, once The Boys was released, he was thrilled to have his moment in the sun and talk about it with everyone.

Through it all, Wade has managed to remain sweet and down to earth. He is someone who is a caring, hardworking man and someone I have come to admire. I am looking forward to seeing what he does next!

