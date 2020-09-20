Celebrity Spotlight: Larry Benjamin and Kevin Valentine

Music is a very important part of any television show and movie. They set the tone for them and make them stand out in a very special way. From theme songs to background music, it is something that is always remembered after watching.

It is no surprise that this is a very important category at award shows, especially the Emmys, which air tonight. Kevin Valentine and Larry Benjamin received nominations for Re-recording Sound Mixers for the shows Ozark, El Camino and Better Call Saul. In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the two of them gushed over what an honor it was to be included in this category. The two of them are some of the hardest working people in the business, so the nominations were well deserved.

However, their hard work does not come without challenges. Larry works on mixing dialogue, while Kevin works on mixing the music. They have a team helping them with the score and end up weaving everything together so viewers can feel the emotion in the show or movie. It is a team effort, but their work ethic shines through each and every project.

The best thing about this dynamic duo, though, is the fact that they are such incredibly sweet, humble men. Talking to them during this interview was not only a wonderful learning experience, but such a huge honor. I felt as if I were among friends over coffee rather than conducting an interview. The two of them put me at ease and made me feel special. I walked into the interview as a stranger and left with two new friends. They have a loving, caring quality that is rare in this world, but something we all need. Thank you for this, gentlemen!

