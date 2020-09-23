Breaking: Gigi Hadid Gives Birth!

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is a mommy! The supermodel, who is the sister of fellow supermodel Bella Hadid and daughter of RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid, gave birth to her first child with Zayn Malik. The One Direction alum posted about the birth on Twitter.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

The couple have been dating on and off for several years before getting back together for good earlier this year. While there aren’t many details out about their child, they did confirm several months ago that they were expcting a baby girl. However, it is speculated that the baby was born on or around September 16th due to a sweet post from Gigi’s father Mohammed on Instagram dedicated to the baby.

Congratulations to the new parents.

