Breaking: Gigi Hadid Gives Birth!

Celebrity Babies
Sammi Turano

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is a mommy! The supermodel, who is the sister of fellow supermodel Bella Hadid and daughter of RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid, gave birth to her first child with Zayn Malik. The  One Direction alum posted about the birth on Twitter.

The couple have been dating on and off for several years before getting back together for good earlier this year. While there aren’t many details out about their child, they did confirm several months ago that they were expcting a baby girl. However, it is speculated that the baby was born on or around September 16th due to a sweet post from Gigi’s father Mohammed on Instagram dedicated to the baby.

Congratulations to the new parents.

 

