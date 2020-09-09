Breaking News

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 9/9/2020: Who Won POV?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 9/9/2020: S10 Reunion Part 2

America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/9/2020: The First Five Acts in the Finals

BREAKING: Denise Richards Leaves Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Church of Mike: Late Breaking News

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Collaborate with Lifetime

What to Watch: Get Organized with The Home Edit

America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/8/2020: Semifinals Part 1

BREAKING: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Ending

Derek Hough Announced as Seaosn 29 DWTS Judge

Denise Richards

BREAKING: Denise Richards Leaves Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Celebrity News
Sammi Turano

Will she finally get her happy ending? It is no secret that this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was anything BUT a fairy tale for Denise Richards. Between alleged affair rumors with Brandi Glanville and most of the  cast turning on her, it is fair to say she has had a tough time.

Now the Wild Things alum is leaving the show after two seasons. A rep for the actress confirmed the news to Variety just moments ago. Denise has not yet made a statement to the media, nor has Bravo.

Story developing…..

Related Post

BREAKING: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Ending

Sammi Turano

AAFCA Award Winners Announced

Sammi Turano

Breaking: Lori Loughlin Sentenced to 2 Months in Prison

Sammi Turano

ICYMI: Bachelor Alum Lauren Burnham-Luyendyk Launches Fashion Line

Sammi Turano

Kenan Thompson Subbing For Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Sammi Turano

Howie Mandel Gives Update on Simon Cowell

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: