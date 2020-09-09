BREAKING: Denise Richards Leaves Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Will she finally get her happy ending? It is no secret that this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was anything BUT a fairy tale for Denise Richards. Between alleged affair rumors with Brandi Glanville and most of the cast turning on her, it is fair to say she has had a tough time.

Now the Wild Things alum is leaving the show after two seasons. A rep for the actress confirmed the news to Variety just moments ago. Denise has not yet made a statement to the media, nor has Bravo.

Story developing…..

