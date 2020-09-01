Blue Iguana Now Available on Crackle

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, in partnership with Screen Media announced that the action comedy Blue Iguana will be available for free exclusively on Crackle beginning Tuesday, September 1. The movie, written by Hadi Hajaig, stars Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell (Moon, Galaxy Quest), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, House of Lies) and Phoebe Fox (Eye in the Sky, One Day).

Small-time crooks and best buds Eddie (Rockwell) and Paul (Schwartz) are on parole and working in a New York diner when English lawyer Katherine Rookwood (Fox) approaches them with an offer they can’t refuse. In over their heads, they go to London to steal a rare jewel called the Blue Iguana, but the mission doesn’t go as planned when a mullet-haired gangster wants the gem for himself. Their fate rests on the whereabouts of the coveted blue diamond, and returning it to its rightful owner.

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Blue Iguana alongside original and exclusive titles that can only be found on Crackle, including Anything is Possible – The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Crown Vic, ’85: The Greatest Team in Football History, Wonders of the Sea, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

“This film is packed with action, comedy and even a little bit of romance,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “We’re excited to bring it to Crackle and it’s a great addition to our ever-expanding programming slate.”

Blue Iguana is distributed in the United States by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus.

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 26 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQNoDNU-_H8

CRACKLE PLUS, A CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle and Popcornflix and garners 50 million streams of its movies and TV shows per month, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has over 78,000 hours of content available across all its networks, and premieres at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) owns a majority stake in the company formed with Sony Pictures Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES, LLC

Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films for the US and Canada. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality tv series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit www.screenmedia.net.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

