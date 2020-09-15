America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/15/2020: Semifinals Part 2

Tonight is part two of the semifinals on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Eleven acts will perform, with only five moving to the finals. Terry Crews hosts, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel host.

Waffle Crew: This dance reminds me of Kel Mitchell’s freestyle from Dancing With The Stars last season. It has a lot of hip hop, but somehow they make it their own and unique. They also have such great spirit and personality that it is impossible not to fall in love with them.

The judges really think they stepped it up and did a spectacular job.

Kenadi Dodds: Before her performance, she shows her dad around Universal Studios, explaining what is around them since he is blind. I feel like tonight she really stepped up and grew up. She began on the show as a little girl and now we have seen her blossom into this even more talented young lady. Her voice give me chills and brings me to tears.

The judges think she did spectacular and really stepped it up tonight.

Max Major: His act involves the judges and poker chips. It is very confusing because it seems like there is more talking than actual tricks. Heidi is the dealer, while Howie chooses numbers. Then the audience gets involved and I once again am a bit lost. There is a video that has him predict the numbers and of course it ends up being correct.

Heidi enjoyed it, but Howie and Sofia find it a bit confusing with too much talking.

Bello Sisters: This is unbelievable. I have no clue how they were able to do all this twisting and balancing, but it looks beautiful and reminds me of Cirque du Soleil. I definitely see them in Vegas and would pay to see it.

The judges are blown away by their act and find it beautiful and mesmerizing.

Celina: Her interpretation of Jealous by Labrinth and holy cannoli….that raw powerful talent belongs in the finals. She is by far one of the best singers left in the competition, bar none. I hope that even if she doesn’t win, she gets some kind of record deal because she deserves it.

The judges love her, but hope it is enough to get her votes.

Jonathan Goodwin: Fire, hanging from a rope, moving from one place to another….I am shooketh and scared watching this act. AND he is tied up? Holy…..I just can’t look…..but I am and he did it without hurting himself.

The judges love his originality and think he belongs in the finals.

Christina Rae: Can we just give this woman a singing contract already? I think she is up there with Celina with being the best singer tonight. That voice is a powerhouse and seeing her son there is just that much sweeter. I hope she gets to the finals and people see her for the incredible act that she is and continue to be.

The judges encourage America to vote and think she is the best of the night so far.

Bad Salsa: This is making me nostalgic for the DWTS troupe. These two are like a little baby Derek and Julianne Hough. I love these two so much and they certainly put a smile on my face from start to finish. OH, and she is wearing a brace on her knee for spins. Interesting.

The judges love the dancing and think it is all about the dance tonight.

Voices of Our City Choir: They are very similar to Voices of Service from last year and make me just as emotional. Their voices are so beautiful and I love that they chose Heroes from David Bowie because it is so fitting for the world situation.

The judges think their message is important right now.

Brett Loudermouth: He uses Howie as an assistant. Howie is in protective gear as he assists in the act, which consists of throwing up a rubber duckie? I am confused, but cannot stop watching.

The judges are on the fence about this one…Heidi kind of loved it, but Howie and Sofia, not so much.

Daneliya: What a way to end the night. She not only gained more confidence, but she managed to sound more powerful than before. It was similar to Kenadi, she almost grew up on the stage right before our eyes. WOW.

The judges think she has a real chance of making it to the finals and that she was spectacular.

