ACM Awards 2020 Winners

Here are the winners for the 2020 ACM Awards. Congratulations to all.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
WINNER: Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
WINNER: Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
WINNER: Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
WINNERS: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
WINNER: Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
WINNER: Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
GIRL, Maren
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
WINNER: What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: “God’s Country”, Blake Shelton
“One Man Band”, Old Dominion
“Rainbow”, Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor”, Lee Brice
“What If I Never Get Over You”, Lady A
SONG OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours”, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere”, Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country”, Blake Shelton
WINNER: “One Man Band”, Old Dominion
“Some Of It”, Eric Church
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber o
God’s Country, Blake Shelton
One Man Band, Old Dominion
WINNER: “Remember You Young”, Thomas Rhett
Sugar Coat, Little Big Town
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
WINNER: Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Dive Bar, Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
WINNER: Fooled Around And Fell In Love, Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
What Happens In A Small Town, Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell