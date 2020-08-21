What to Watch: The Sleepover on Netflix
Need something fun to do with the family this weekend? Make it a movie night with Netflix’s new flick The Sleepover, which debuted today. It is guaranteed to be fun for the whole family.
It’s a night they’ll never forget. A “normal” Friday night takes a turn for adventure when the kids find out their “normal” mom @malinakerman is a former high-stakes thief. Can they save the day when their parents are kidnapped and forced to do one last heist with incredibly handsome former partner @joemanganiello? #TheSleepoverMovie arrives on Netflix August 21.
In this family adventure-comedy, Clancy (Sadie Stanley) and her kid brother Kevin (Maxwell Simkins) discover that their seemingly normal stay-at-home mom Margot (Malin Åkerman) is actually a former high-end thief in the witness protection program. When both their mom and dad (Ken Marino) are kidnapped and forced to pull one last job with an ex-flame of Margot’s (Joe Manganiello), the siblings must team up to rescue their parents over the course of one action-packed night that they’ll never forget. The Sleepover is directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3).