Tim Allen, Richard Karn Reunite for New Show

HISTORY announces a 10-episode order of the nonfiction series “Assembly Required” (working title) starring and executive produced by Golden Globe® winner Tim Allen (“Last Man Standing,” “Home Improvement”). Allen is set to reunite with Richard Karn (“Pen15,” “Home Improvement”) who will serve as host and executive producer. In this new competition series, Tim and Richard are sounding the call for those with a can-do attitude to take back their sense of purpose and awaken their inner builder.

“Assembly Required” (working title) will spotlight the best and brightest builders from across the country, at their home workshops, as they compete to breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing. This new series will push each contestant to their limits while testing their ability and ingenuity to not only rebuild it but to build it better. In each episode, Allen and Karn will also dive into the unique history around these items to celebrate the men and women who crafted them, and the techniques used. “Assembly Required” (working title) is slated to premiere in 2021 on HISTORY.

“Let’s face it — we’re living in a throwaway society,” said Tim Allen. “We buy, break, replace… rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild? There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks – so I’ve created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own. And who better to join me than my buddy from the old Tool Time days – Richard Karn! Now we’re talking More Power! Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious.’ Well, let’s get curious! Even a chimpanzee would at least show interest, right? Wait – I think I just came up with another idea for the show! R-R-R!”

“Our history is defined by the innovations of ordinary dreamers creating extraordinary things, from Thomas Edison’s light bulb to the Wright brothers’ first flight,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager for HISTORY. “We look forward to partnering with Tim and Richard, America’s beloved duo, as they challenge a new wave of skilled individuals to think out-of-the-box to build upon the innovations of those before them. We hope this series will inspire viewers to think twice about throwing out that old item, roll up their sleeves and rebuild it better.”

Produced by Wheelhouse Entertainment’s Spoke Studios, ITV America and Boxing Cat Entertainment, this unique series also engineers a new model of partnership among the network, production and brands. In a one-of-a-kind collaboration for “Assembly Required,” (working title) powered by Wheelhouse’s marketing arm, Wheelhouse Labs, production will work closely with HISTORY’s advertising sales team in a joint effort to invite and secure brands that want to ally with the new Allen-starring series.

“Assembly Required” (working title) is produced for HISTORY by Spoke Studios, ITV America and Boxing Cat Entertainment. Joining Allen and Karn as executive producers are Brent Montgomery, Ed Simpson, Joe Weinstock, Will Nothacker, Simon Thomas, Vince Cariati and Katherine D. Fox. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Max Micallef serve as executive producers for HISTORY.

