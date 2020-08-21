The August Virgin Out Now

Outsider Pictures is proud to announce the U.S. and Canadian Premiere of Spanish director Jonás Trueba’s The August Virgin, beginning August 21 on Virtual Cinema, and in theaters as they reopen.

Eva (played by the film’s co-writer, the luminescent Itsaso Arana) is about to turn 33. Her decision to stay in Madrid in the sweltering month of August, when most of the city’s inhabitants flee, is something of a leap of faith – search to find herself and a new life. The neighborhoods around her are bursting with traditional Saint’s Days festivities, where she encounters a series of old friends and lovers, and meets new ones: A former boyfriend who still pines for her, a young mother who Eva’s lost touch with, a sexy Welsh singer of anti-fascist songs, a Reiki therapist who aligns her female energies, and a new possible love interest, are just a few of the characters that fill her month of revelations, regrets and discoveries.

The August Virgin is a film diary of one young woman’s dreamy, sensual summer story of coming-of-age, in the vivid Madrid streets, filled with music, art, dancing and good conversation. Featuring music by, and an appearance by well-known Spanish singer Soleá Morente.

Jonás Trueba has made three previous features and was nominated for a Goya Award (the Spanish “Oscars”) for Best New Director. He comes from a renowned Spanish filmmaking family, including his Oscar-winning father, director Fernando Trueba, and his uncle David Trueba. The August Virgin is his first feature to be released theatrically in the U.S.

Available starting August 21 on Virtual Cinema through theaters in the U.S. and Canada, in partnership with Strand Releasing. (During this COVID-19 period of ongoing theater closures, Outsider Pictures continues to offer online virtual screening rooms created specifically for audiences, with a virtual ticket price of $12 on premiere theatrical releases, and a 50-50 box office split with theaters.) The film will also be released in cinemas, as they reopen.

Director: Jonás Trueba

Writers: Jonás Trueba & Itsaso Arana

Country: Spain, 2019

Language: Spanish with English subtitles

Running Time: 129 min.

Unrated but contains sexual situations and nudity.

