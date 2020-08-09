Simon Cowell in Biking Accident

UPDATE: “Simon had surgery overnight and is doing okay this morning. It was a five-hour surgery and he has had to have a number of fusions and metal rod put into his back,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Simon Cowell has been in a bike accident, TVGrapevine has learned. The America’s Got Talent judge broke his back in a biking accident last night.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a spokesperson for Cowell told the media. “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

The spokesperson added that Simon will be having surgery this evening.”

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

