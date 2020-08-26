Breaking News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S10,E16: The Finale

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/26/2020: Who Went To The Semifinals?

Fox Makes Major Announcements for Fall Season

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer

Celebrity Spotlight: Lance Alexander

CW to Air Women in Film Special

Rising Phoenix on Netflix Now

Bella Twins Reveal Baby Names

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/25/2020: Quarterfinals Part 3

Celebrity Spotlight: Freddy Giorlando

Rising Phoenix on Netflix Now

Video What to Watch
Sammi Turano

Need something to watch tonight? Check out the incredible new feature Rising Phoenix on Netflix NOW!

Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential. 

 

Athletes featured in the film include Bebe Vio (Italy), Ellie Cole (Australia), Jean-Baptiste Alaize (France), Matt Stutzman (USA), Jonnie Peacock (UK), Cui Zhe (China), Ryley Batt (Australia), Ntando Mahlangu (South Africa) and Tatyana McFadden (US).

Additional featured interviews include The Duke of Sussex, Founder of The Invictus Games; Sir Philip Craven, MBE Former President of the International Paralympics Committee (IPC); Andrew Parsons President of the IPC.

Related Post

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer

Sammi Turano

CW to Air Women in Film Special

Sammi Turano

West Wing Cast Reunites for When We All Vote

Sammi Turano

What to Watch on Philo

Sammi Turano

The Vow Premieres on HBO Today

Sammi Turano

Alaskan Bush People Returns Tonight

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: