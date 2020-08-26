Need something to watch tonight? Check out the incredible new feature Rising Phoenix on Netflix NOW!

Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential.

Athletes featured in the film include Bebe Vio (Italy), Ellie Cole (Australia), Jean-Baptiste Alaize (France), Matt Stutzman (USA), Jonnie Peacock (UK), Cui Zhe (China), Ryley Batt (Australia), Ntando Mahlangu (South Africa) and Tatyana McFadden (US).

Additional featured interviews include The Duke of Sussex, Founder of The Invictus Games; Sir Philip Craven, MBE Former President of the International Paralympics Committee (IPC); Andrew Parsons President of the IPC.

