Love It or List It Returns Tonight

HGTV’s fan-favorite series Love It or List It, starring designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin, will return with fresh episodes premiering Monday, August 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT . Filled with Hilary and David’s sharp wit, funny banter and clever, competitive barbs, each episode will culminate with families answering the series’ highly anticipated question: are you going to love it or list it?

“A Second Story” – Premieres Monday, August 10 at 9pm ET/PT

A couple is expecting a second child and need more space, but they do not want to compromise on being just minutes from downtown. David searches for a home fit for a growing family, while Hilary strives to create more space in the family’s beloved locale.

