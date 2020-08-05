News TV Shows

Leverage Reboot is Underway

Katie Haskins

The Leverage team is officially back together and ready to start production on Leverage 2.0.

August 4, the cast had the episode 1 table read.

 

And Gina Bellman posted this photo of the returning cast.

The table read came on the heels of a notice by Casting Network for background actors starting August 10. Usually these type of casting calls are put up the day before they’re supposed to shoot, but due to Covid-19 measures, everyone working background has to have a Covid-19 test at least four days before their working date.

However, the ramp up of excitement started on August 1 when Christian Kane posted this on his Instagram, signally Gina wasn’t the only one in town:

Although to be fair, the photo had been posted by Aldis Hodge on his InstaStory three days earlier.

Christian also encountered a gator while golfing over the weekend.Thankfully he wasn’t a snack, otherwise this would be a very different article.

Clearly, I have been stalking everyone’s social media pages.

