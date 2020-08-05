Leverage Reboot is Underway

The Leverage team is officially back together and ready to start production on Leverage 2.0.

August 4, the cast had the episode 1 table read.

#leveragereboot EP 1 table read today. Completely surreal, everybody’s right back in the voices . @BethRiesgraf @AldisHodge @ChristianKane01 and our old Librarian pal Noah — but you’re not ready for the heat @Ginabellman brings, people. — John Rogers (@jonrog1) August 5, 2020

Seeing the cast all together today, and hearing the characters come alive was stunning!! Long lost friends returned and reunited. So emotional! #Leverage — Dean Devlin (@Dean_Devlin) August 5, 2020

And Gina Bellman posted this photo of the returning cast.

STAY SAFE! Protect others and take care of your gang! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/SbLMQ9MltF — Gina Bellman (@Ginabellman) August 5, 2020

The table read came on the heels of a notice by Casting Network for background actors starting August 10. Usually these type of casting calls are put up the day before they’re supposed to shoot, but due to Covid-19 measures, everyone working background has to have a Covid-19 test at least four days before their working date.

However, the ramp up of excitement started on August 1 when Christian Kane posted this on his Instagram, signally Gina wasn’t the only one in town:

Although to be fair, the photo had been posted by Aldis Hodge on his InstaStory three days earlier.

Christian also encountered a gator while golfing over the weekend.Thankfully he wasn’t a snack, otherwise this would be a very different article.

