Jensen Ackles Joins The Boys

Amazon Prime Video has announced that Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) will be joining the cast of the hit series The Boys for Season 3. The casting news was made on Ackles’ social media account. (Video can be found HERE) Ackles will portray Soldier Boy – the original Superhero. After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades.

Showrunner and Executive Producer of The Boys Eric Kripke stated, “When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

The pick-up of Season 3 of The Boys was announced during their SDCC panel on July 23rd. Season 2 will premiere on Friday, September 4th, with new episodes available weekly through October 9th.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

