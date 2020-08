ICYMI: NBC’s Fall Schedule

Here is the NBC schedule for fall 2020!

SEPTEMBER

“Transplant” (Tuesday, 9/1, 10-11 p.m.)

“American Ninja Warrior” (Monday, 9/7, 8-10 p.m.)

“NBC Sunday Night Football” (Thursday, 9/10 and Sunday, 9/13, 8:20 p.m. ET)

“Weakest Link” (Monday, 9/28, 10-11 p.m.)

“Dateline NBC” (Friday, 9/25, 10-11 p.m.)

OCTOBER

“Connecting …” (Thursday, 10/1, 8:30-9 p.m.)

“Ellen’s Game of Games” (Tuesday, 10/6, 8-10 p.m., then shifting to 9-10 p.m. on 10/13)

“The Voice” (Monday, 10/19, 8-10 p.m., Tuesday, 10/20, 8-10 p.m. then switches to 8-9 p.m. on 10/27)

“Superstore” (Thursday, 10/22, 8-8:30 p.m.)

NOVEMBER

“This Is Us” (Tuesday, 11/10, 9-11 p.m.; returns to 9-10 p.m. on 11/17)

“Chicago Med” (Wednesday, 11/11, 8-9 p.m.)

“Chicago Fire” (Wednesday, 11/11, 9-10 p.m.)

“Chicago P.D.” (Wednesday, 11/11, 10-11 p.m.)

“Law & Order: SVU” (Thursday, 11/12, 9-10 p.m.)

“The Blacklist” (Friday, 11/13, 8-9 p.m.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook