ICYMI: CBS Fall Schedule

Here is a look at what to expect to see on CBS’s Fall schedule.

CBS Premiere and Finale Dates

Wednesday, Sept. 9 8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER 9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND 10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS: SUSPICION (Special Wednesday Edition) Saturday, Sept. 12 9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND: MORE TO LOVE 10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (34th Season Premiere)

*Sunday, Sept. 20 (NFL Double Header)

7:30-8:30 PM, ET/ 7:00-8:00 PM, PT 60 MINUTES (53rd Season Premiere, RTP 7:00-8:00 ET/PT) 8:30-9:30 PM, ET/ 8:00-9:00 PM, PT BIG BROTHER 9:30-10:30 PM, ET/ 9:00-10:00 PM, PT LOVE ISLAND Monday, Sept. 21 9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND 10:00-11:00 PM MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES (Broadcast Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 24 8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER 9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND 10:00-11:00 PM STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (Broadcast Premiere – 1st Season) Friday, Sept. 25 8:00-9:00 PM THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS 9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND Tuesday, Sept. 29 8:00-9:00 PM LOVE ISLAND (2nd Season Finale) Friday, Oct. 2 8:00-9:00 PM THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS 9:00-10:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS (10th Season Premiere) Monday, Oct. 12, 19, 26 9:00-10:00 PM ONE DAY AT A TIME (Broadcast Premiere – 4th Season) 10:00-11:00 PM MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES Tuesday, Oct. 13 10:00-11:00 PM THE FBI DECLASSIFIED (Season Premiere) Wednesday, Oct. 14 8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER 9:00-10:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (32nd Season Premiere) Wednesday, Oct. 28 8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (NTP) 9:00-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER (22nd Season Finale)

