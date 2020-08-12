Howie Mandel Gives Update on Simon Cowell

Howie Mandel gave an update on his America’s Got Talent co-judge Simon Cowell. The former American Idol judge was in a biking accident over the weekend that resulted in him breaking his back and needing surgery.

“Simon is from another planet… He’s already been up on his feet and walking… I wouldn’t count him out for the live shows yet. And I would imagine, if I know anything about Simon, that there may be a Simon sighting before the end of the season… As much as it’s devastating, it’s also good news that he is going to be fine and make a full recovery,” Howie revealed on TODAY With Jenna & Hoda. (NBC NEWS/TODAY WITH JENNA & HODA)

More from his interview can be found here. https://on.today.com/3fPEbhu

