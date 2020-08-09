Dream Life Now Streaming and Airing

In today’s world, an escape from reality would do us all some good. For the perfect way to escape, look no further than Serena DC’s Dream Life, premiering on FYI network on August 9.

Dream Life makes the most of Serena’s many talents, and puts her dating expertise to work. Throughout the show, Serena, alongside a star-studded cast, will transport you to Hollywood, and help you find out what it’s like to live a Dream Life.

Dream Life follows Serena and Amber as they launch their new business, “The Love Academy.” Viewers get a look behind the scenes of Hollywood Disclosure, which features a star-studded guest list including Caitlyn Jenner, Tara Reid and Corey Feldman. Join host Serena as she visits celebrities in their homes, diving deep into their private lives.

Keep up with the lives of Serena, Amber, Chris, Shawn, Erika and Xavier as they navigate the twists and turns of dating, friendship and the Hollywood hustle in LA.

Serena currently works as Executive Producer and star of Dream Life. She is the go-to girl in the media when it comes to advice on dating and relationships.

In Dream Life, Serena moves from Melbourne to Los Angeles to open the world’s first online dating school and launch her new, gossip-filled celebrity talk show, Hollywood Disclosure!

​

Dream Life premieres August 9 on FYI and Hulu.

For more information, visit www.dreamlifelosangeles.com

