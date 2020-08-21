Dolly Parton Announces New Album

(August 21, 2020 – Nashville, TN) GRAMMY Award-winning entertainment and international icon Dolly Parton announces the release of “Mary, Did You Know?” today from her upcoming Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, available everywhere on October 2. The classic holiday tune follows a series of Christian faith-based releases from Dolly including the #1 Platinum single and Grammy winning song, with Four-time Grammy award-winning Christian Pop Duo, for KING & COUNTRY, “God Only Knows,” which she performed with the duo at the 2019 CMA Awards. That same evening Dolly took the stage with Grammy award-winning Christian artist, Zach Williams, to perform their hit song, “There Was Jesus.” The track is Dolly’s first Top 10 single on Hot Christian Songs and Christian Airplay charts, and is currently top 5 and climbing on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs & Christian Airplay charts this week. Dolly’s steadfast connection to her faith has been a theme throughout her legendary career, from her childhood in the east Tennessee mountains singing hymns at church with her family, to now when the world can collectively use a little something more to believe in.

“‘Mary, Did You Know?’ is one of the greatest, sweetest, well-written songs that I’ve ever had the chance to sing on,” says Dolly. “When I was recording it, I got very emotional. It is to me what Christmas is about and I’m proud to be able to sing it for my upcoming album.”

Releasing on Butterfly Records in partnership with 12Tone Music, A Holly Dolly Christmas is Dolly’s first holiday album in 30 years and includes some of the timeless Christmas songs we all know and love, as well as a few original tracks. Five of the 12 tracks were written solely by Dolly with one additional co-write with Kent Wells. Duet partners and featured artists on the album are some of Dolly’s dearest friends including Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson, plus a special song with her brother, Randy Parton.

A Holly Dolly Christmas is available now worldwide for digital pre-add/pre-save/pre-order, exclusive pre-order bundles, and physical pre-order here.

A Holly Dolly Christmas Track Listing :

Holly Jolly Christmas – Dolly Parton Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) – Dolly Parton Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas – Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé Christmas On The Square – Dolly Parton Circle Of Love – Dolly Parton All I Want For Christmas Is You – Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon Comin’ Home For Christmas – Dolly Parton Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Dolly Parton Pretty Paper – Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Dolly Parton You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) – Dolly Parton Mary, Did You Know? – Dolly Parton

Recently, Dolly also announced her partnership with Chronicle Books to release Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. The visual memoir and annotated songbook will give an intimate look at Dolly’s enduring career as a songwriter, musician, and Country legend. Fans will have access to the stories behind the lyrics in Dolly’s own words with never-before-seen photographs and memorabilia, bringing them closer to her work than ever before. The Recorded Books audiobook form and CD of Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics will be available on November 17, 2020 and is currently available for preorder on Amazon .

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics will be available November 17th, 2020.

To pre-order, please visit: Dolly.ChronicleBooks.com .

For additional information on all things Dolly Parton, please visit:

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

About Dolly Parton :

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years. In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. Her 2016 #1 album, “Pure & Simple,” which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally. She has garnered ten Grammy Awards and 49 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on “God Only Knows”; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People’s Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. Parton has donated over 142 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children’s book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library’s 100 millionth book donation. From her “Coat of Many Colors” while working “9 to 5,” no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

