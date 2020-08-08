Diane Baumann from Kidz Entertainment Inc Interviewed

Diane Baumann from Kidz Entertainment Inc talks to TVGrapevine about her latest adventures.

Tell me about “I Can’t Seem To Find My Tail”

“I Can’t Seem To find My Tail” is a children’s musical picture book that

plants the seeds about friendship and teamwork. All the characters go

on an adventure to help Pansie find her tail and even though they are

all different, they can still help one another and get along. It shows the

importance of working together. The book has big, bright and beautiful

illustrations and is perfect for parents introducing their children to the

concept of friendship and can also be used as a fun extension in

developing socialization skills for early childhood education. I

developed a companion coloring book, sheet music for the song,

writing activity, lesson plan and even “Pin the Tail on Pansie”. All

these activities can be used in the classrooms as an untraditional way

of learning socialization.

Tell me a bit how your career began.

I have been studying music since I’m 5 years old and I was also a

classically trained vocalist. I started lessons with the accordion, piano,

guitar, played viola in school, and was in numerous concert choir and

specialty vocal ensembles. I was the NYS soloist in NYSSMA. I sang

in a club date band for many years. I have been writing music for a

long time and have written two title tracks for two documentaries. I

also created and hosted a radio show on WGBB-1240 AM and WLIE-

540 AM for 6 years. I stood in as a substitute host for LT-1 which aired

on Cablevision.

What are some of your proudest accomplishments so far?

I was part of the Songwriter’s Guild of America Pro Shop and I won the

best song for the eastern seaboard in the Children’s/Novelty class and

then went on to win the national award. This was a national

songwriting contest for the 75th

Anniversary of the SGA. I am proud of all 8 picture books that I wrote, the worldwide distribution I acquired, and the Utility Patent on one of the related intellectual properties. I am also proud of the 3D animated cartoon that has been developed which has garnered the interest of national television networks. All my

picture books are educational, musical or send a social message. I am

delighted that my latest endeavor can be used in the schools and for

children with disabilities to teach young children social behavior on any

topic.

Who influences you as a writer/artist?

I think most recently, I am more influenced by the current events and

the concept of human behavior more than an individual person. Given

the climate in today’s world, I would like to use my talents and cartoons

to make a difference by positive influence in children when they are

young. Learning about mutual respect, fairness and equality must start

young.

Who are some people/companies you want to collaborate with?

I would like to collaborate with an animation studio connected with any

one of the national networks that cater to the cartoons for young

children. There are so many out there now.

What’s next for you? Anything new and exciting in the works?

There have been talks about a motion picture.

Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself.

I can drive a mobile home, boat, swing a hammer, shoot a gun and

fish. I also went back to college at night when my children went on to

college so I could further my education. I received a paralegal

certificate, and I am finishing work on my Bachelor’s Degree – I am

almost there!!

What are you watching on TV these days?

I don’t have much time for watching TV these days but I do like to

watch TV to wind down and relax at night. I watch all different types of

shows, comedy, drama, music, etc. because I like a variety. I don’t like

watching horror movies or scary/gory shows because they give me

nightmares!!!

Where can people learn more about you?

You can learn more about me by going to my website at

www.kidzentertainmentinc.com

You can read my bio there.

Anything else you want to tell America?

After 9/11 it seemed to me that we all stood together. There was more

compassion and caring. I don’t feel that anymore. Let’s get that back.

We can all get along and live with one another. We should embrace

each other and learn from one another. We can achieve justice and

equality for all as one nation but we have to stand together and fight for

what is right and it all starts at a young age learning about basic human

respect, fairness and equality for all.

